Man Dies Days After Being Found Injured At Greenport Residence

Southold Town Police responded to the Lakeside Garden Apartments in Greenport, located at 301 North St., at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Friday, June 30 after Modesto Salguero-Guillen, age 48, was found seriously injured.

Salguero-Guillen, of Greenport, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he died on Monday, July 3 at approximately 8 a.m.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Suffolk County PD Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

