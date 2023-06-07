Man Caught In Act Raping Stepdaughter After Decade Of Sexual Abuse: Suffolk County DA

The Center Moriches man, who prosecutors are not naming to protect the victim’s identity, was arraigned on nearly 50 criminal counts in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, June 7.

According to the Suffolk County DA’s Office, the defendant began sexually abusing his stepdaughter “on a regular basis” when she was 7 years old, and continued doing so over the next decade.

The abuse eventually escalated to more “aggressive sexual behavior,” with the man sending obscene images of himself to the victim, and demanding that she send images of herself back, prosecutors said.

He allegedly threatened her with additional sexual abuse if she did not comply with his requests for photos.

Investigators said the defendant was finally caught in May 2023 when the victim begged her mother not to be left alone with the man.

The victim and her mother hatched a plan to catch the defendant in the act by pretending that the mother was leaving for work.

When the woman returned minutes later, she found the defendant fully naked and standing over the victim, attempting to rape her, according to prosecutors.

The man was arrested after the victim and her mother reported the abuse to police.

“The horror that this child is alleged to have endured for an entire decade of her young life is unfathomable. Children should look to their parents, stepparents, and guardians for comfort, and not be terrified that they will be sexually abused if left alone with them,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“My Office will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that this defendant is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

In court Wednesday, the defendant was arraigned on the following charges:

One count of predatory sexual assault against a child (felony)

One count of first-degree course sexual conduct against a child felony)

Three counts of first-degree criminal sexual act felony)

12 counts of first-degree rape (felony)

One count of first-degree attempted rape (felony)

Eight counts of use of a child in a sexual performance (felony)

One count of second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child (felony)

10 counts of first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors (felony)

Eight counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child (felony)

One count of endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

He was ordered to be held at the Suffolk County jail ahead of his next court appearance on Thursday, July 27.

