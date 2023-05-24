Man Beat Girlfriend For 30 Minutes Before She Died Outside Shirley Skating Rink, DA Says

The alleged killer, 32-year-old Oscar Morocho-Morocho, of Shirley, was formally charged with manslaughter in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, May 24, in the death of Ruth Para-Martinez.

According to the Suffolk County DA’s office, Morocho-Morocho became angry with Para-Martinez on the evening of Sunday, May 7, and began to “publicly and violently” beat her outside the Gr8skates skating rink in Shirley, located on The Green.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the attack, and shows him punching, kicking, and dragging the woman for approximately 25 minutes, according to prosecutors.

He then called 911 to report that she had died before fleeing the scene.

Suffolk County Police officers found Para-Martinez’ body at around 6 a.m. the following morning.

Morocho-Morocho was arrested four days later outside a carwash in Jamaica, Queens.

“No one deserves to suffer a violent death such as the one endured by the victim. The sheer brutality this defendant allegedly showed is unconscionable,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“We will seek justice for Ms. Para-Martinez and her family by aggressively prosecuting the defendant for this vicious crime.”

In court Wednesday, Morocho-Morocho was arraigned on the following charges:

First-degree manslaughter (felony)

Second-degree manslaughter (felony)

He was ordered held at the Suffolk County jail on $1 million bond. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Monday, June 26.

