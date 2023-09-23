Man Accused Of Using Counterfeit Currency At 10 Suffolk County Businesses

The Southampton Police Department advised Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives that the suspect was in custody on Friday evening, Sept. 22 after he was arrested for using counterfeit cash throughout the Seventh and Fifth Precinct of Suffolk County, as well as Westhampton Village, Southampton Village and Easthampton Village.

Following an investigation, it was determined that Nicolas Munoz, age 22, of Queens, was responsible for passing counterfeit $100 bills at the following locations:

Aby’s Deli & Catering, 459 Montauk Highway, East Moriches, on Friday, Sept. 1

The Tipsy Duck Wine Co., 509 Montauk Highway, Eastport, on on Friday, Sept. 1

It’s Only Natural, 118 S Country Road, Bellport, on Sunday, Sept. 3

Aegean Cafe, 35 Main St., Sayville, on Thursday, Aug. 31

Tola, 136 S Country Road, Bellport, on Sunday, Sept. 3

Sayville Bean, 59 Main St., Sayville, on Thursday, Aug. 31

Sayville Cheese, 110 Main St., Sayville, on Thursday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 17

Café Joelle, 25 Main St., Sayville, on Thursday, Aug. 31

Wayward Kitchen and Cocktails, 98 Main St., Sayville, on Thursday, Aug. 31

Mini Monet, 122 Main St., Sayville, on Sunday, Sept. 17

Munoz was charged with eleven counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Detectives are continuing the investigation to determine if Munoz is responsible for using counterfeit cash in additional jurisdictions.

The Southampton, Westhampton Village, and Easthampton Town police departments are also investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

At the time of his arrest, Munoz was operating a 2002 blue Honda CRV, with a switched New York license plate of TYLC-4466.

Munoz was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday, Sept. 23 at First District Court in Central Islip.

