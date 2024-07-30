Michelina Lombardi, affectionately known as “Mamma Lombardi” and the namesake of the Holbrook eatery on Furrows Road, died at the age of 92 on Thursday, July 25, according to her obituary.

The restaurant confirmed her death in a Facebook tribute, saying the business would be closed Monday, July 29, while relatives mourn her loss.

“Through her delicious food she has brought joy and togetherness to so many, enriching those special moments for families for decades, from weddings to intimate family dinners,” the restaurant said.

“Her generosity, warmth, and love for the community, cooking, and gardening made her a beloved figure across Long Island.

“Her nurturing spirit and devotion to her family will continue to inspire us all, and she will always be in our hearts.”

Born in Italy on Nov. 12, 1931, Lombardi immigrated to the United States in 1968 at the age of 37, according to her memorial. A mother of eight, she brought with her a love for cooking and gardening, which became the cornerstones of her life.

“Her kitchen was a place of abundance and joy, where she shared her passion for culinary delights with all those she held dear,” her obituary said.

She would later become a "cherished" grandmother and a great-grandmother.

"While she found joy in many pursuits, Michelina's love for her children was unmatched in its depth and intensity.

"Through her selfless devotion and unwavering support, she instilled values of love, compassion and resilience in each of her children, shaping them into the remarkable individuals they are today," reads her memorial.

“May Michelina Lombardi's memory continue to inspire acts of kindness and generosity, echoing the love and nurturance she so freely shared with the world. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her.”

Funeral arrangements were not made public.

Relatives said donations in Lombardi’s name can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.