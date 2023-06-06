Lucky Duck: $1,000,000 Lottery Prize Claimed By Patchogue Man

Vincent Franco, of Patchogue, hit it big on the Cash X20 scratch-off game, according to the New York Lottery.

Franco received a lump sum payment of $494,760 after paying taxes.

The lucky ticket was purchased in Holbrook, at the Akshar Card & Gift at 342 Union Avenue.

As of Tuesday, June 6, there were two top prizes remaining on the Cash X20 ticket, lottery officials said.

Players can check their tickets on the New York Lottery website.

New York scratch-off games generated over $4.5 billion in total sales during fiscal year 2021-2022, according to lottery officials.

Of that, school districts in Suffolk County received $270,015,864 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during the same period.

