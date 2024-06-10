Fair 57°

Long-Range Outlook Released: Here's When To Expect Summer-Like Warmup, How Long It Will Last

New long-range projections show that summer-like temperatures will arrive in the region late this week, signaling the start of a warming trend.

A rise in temperatures will start later this week.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
The warming trend will kick it up a notch starting on Monday, June 17.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Joe Lombardi
The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center is showing a rise in temperatures starting later this week (see the first image above), with even warmer temperatures projected for next week, starting on Monday, June 17 (click on the second image above).

Monday, June 10 will be sunny, pleasant, and comfortable with high temperatures in the mid-70s,

Mainly sunny skies will continue Tuesday, June 11, with highs again in the mid-70s.

The warmup in temps will start on Wednesday, June 12 with the mercury topping out at or just above the 80-degree mark amid mainly sunny skies.

Temps will then climb into the upper 80s on Thursday, June 13 amid plenty of bright sunshine.

The outlook for Friday, June 14, calls for high temperatures around 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies during the day.

Clouds will thicken at night and showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday night.

