Long Island Expressway Crash: Woman Killed, Boyfriend Suffers Serious Injuries In Islandia

It happened around 2:40 a.m. Monday, May 29 between exits 58 and 59 in Islandia.

The woman was driving a 2010 Ford Edge eastbound with her boyfriend in the front passenger seat, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck the center median, spun around, and struck the right guardrail, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, Erika Figueroa, age 26, of Medford, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Juan Reyes, age 34, of Medford, was transported to the same hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Suffolk County PD Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

