Line Of Severe Storms Sweeping Through Region: Here's Track, Timing

A radar image of the region above from about 2:15 p.m. Friday, June 21, shows the severe storms (marked in red). Most of the storms are currently farther north and west.

"Some storms could contain gusty winds and produce isolated wind damage," the National Weather Service said. "In addition, storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours, which may result in ponding of water in low-lying and urban areas."

Most of the storm activity is expected to wind down early Friday evening, though scattered storms will remain possible into the late evening.

It will be the first day of what will be an unsettled stretch.

Saturday, June 22, will be mainly sunny for much of the day, with a high temperature around 90 degrees.

A new round of scattered showers and storms will move through from mid-afternoon Saturday into the early overnight hours of Sunday morning.

Sunday, June 23, will be mostly cloudy and warm, with a high temperature in the low 90s.

The next round of showers and storms is expected from late Sunday afternoon into late evening.

The rounds of storms will be followed by a cold front moving in from the Midwest, which will arrive in the Northeast on Monday, June 24.

Yet another round of showers and storms is possible, mainly during the afternoon.

Monday's high temperature will be in the mid to upper 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

The outlook for Tuesday, June 25, calls for sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 80s.

