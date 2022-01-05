West Babylon Man Wins $1,000 A Week CASH4LIFE Prize

A Long Island man has claimed a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize.

Suffolk County resident Marc Stenson, of West Babylon, claimed the second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in the Dec. 25 CASH4LIFE game, the New York Lottery announced on Friday, April 29.

He chose to receive his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings, the lottery reported.

Stenson told NY Lottery he had a "good feeling" after he claimed his ticket.

The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven located at 675 Sunrise Highway in West Babylon, NY Lottery said.

