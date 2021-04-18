Upscale Long Island Restaurant Serves Up Authentic Mediterranean-Greek Cuisine

If you're looking for a spot to enjoy Mediterranean-Greek cuisine, a popular restaurant that specializes in fresh fish from all over the world might just be the ticket.

Limani located in Roslyn features truly authentic Mediterranean-Greek cuisine with a flair popular with locals and Yelpers alike.

Besides interesting food, the restaurant also offers outdoor dining spaces with spaced-out tables and is surrounded by greenery that helps customers take in the season.

Tents outfitted with heaters are available for colder spring nights.

The menu, as we said, is a cornucopia of freshly made seafood dishes, with some typical Greek-Mediterranean dishes as well.

Some favorites include the octopus, lobster, mussels, and whole fish dishes such as the yellowfin tuna featuring sashimi quality center-cut tuna with a sesame crust with sautéed spinach.

Lobster dish. Yelp

We could go on and on about the diverse menu with elegant, but pricey dishes, but Yelpers can say it even better.

"Quite a nice seafood restaurant with very nice ambiance. Ordered the octopus appetizer, lobster pasta, and whole fish. The flavor was good, service was good. Will come back to try other stuff on the menu," said one Yelper.

Another, who said his go-to was the octopus, added they loved the lunch prix fixe pricing: "The prix fixe menu is beyond a bargain. For $30 you're getting a solid appetizer (with all good choices), a main (supplement on only the lobster pasta), and dessert. It's a lot of really great quality food. I have never left here feeling hungry."

A mussels dish Yelp

One put it simply: "Limani is where you want to go have exquisite Mediterranean food with great people."

One thing the restaurant is serious about is keeping their diners safe and require masking when not eating or drinking and encourage social distancing. Tables are nicely spaced and the other dining is perfect for those who prefer dining in the fresh air.

"This is my new favorite spot for seafood, cocktails, amazing ambiance, and top-rated service! The crab cake is especially amazing, as is the calamari! Love the fact that tables are distanced. You feel safe in this beautiful restaurant. Definitely will be back many times!"

A specialty salad. Yelp

So if interesting, yet expertly prepared seafood is your thing, give Limani a try. But bring a full wallet.

Reservations are encouraged.

The restaurant is located at 1043 Northern Blvd., in Rosyln.

