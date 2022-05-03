This Stony Brook Eatery Serves Up LI's Best Egg Sandwich, Voters Say

Breakfast aficionados won’t want to miss this Long Island coffee shop, according to voters.

This year, those voters on Best of Long Island have named Druthers Coffee in Stony Brook as having the best egg sandwich around.

The Druthers Egg Sandwich features a fried egg with smoked cheddar, crispy shallots and Calabrian chile aioli, all served up on an everything bagel from Black Seed Bagels in Brooklyn.

“You think it's just an egg sandwich until you find that the bagel is warm and pillowy with a satisfying chew and the egg is garnished with mild chili-flavored topping that really brings up the salty and spice without giving you heat,” Tony P., of Elmhurst, wrote on Yelp.

For other online reviewers, this breakfast staple can only be described as divine.

“This morning, I ordered the Druther's egg sandwich with a hot chai fog and had a complete religious experience. With the first bite of my sandwich, it was like God himself drifted down from the heavens and caressed my cheek as he smooched my forehead, reminding me that everything was going to be okay,” Brooklyn R., of Lindenhurst, wrote on Yelp.

“The Druthers Egg Sandwich is the best food I have ever put into my mouth. I don't have words to describe just how good that was. I'm still thinking about it and it's been an hour since I finished that sandwich. Seriously. I can't stop thinking about it,” Sahaana K., of New York City, wrote on Yelp.

Located across the street from Stony Brook University, at 1113 North Country Road, Druthers has been serving up espresso drinks, tea, and house baked goods daily since 2020.

Find out more on its website.

