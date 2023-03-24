This Smithtown Eatery Serves Up Best Breakfast On Long Island, Voters Say

When it comes to the most important meal of the day, there’s no beating this local eatery, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island.

For the sixth year in a row, Maureen’s Kitchen, located in Smithtown at 108 Terry Road, was voted as having the best breakfast on Long Island for 2023, the website announced.

Opened in 1985, the restaurant is well-known for its cow-themed decor, serving up a rotating menu of breakfast and lunch dishes all day every day, according to its Yelp page.

A handwritten whiteboard menu for Friday, March 24, shows several enticing breakfast options, including soft shell crab eggs benedict with home fries, and blueberry and white chocolate chip pancakes.

Another menu featured a honey ham omelet, with jalapenos, spinach, brie, and a balsamic glaze.

The stuffed French toast appears to be a customer favorite, having garnered several positive reviews online, including one from Andrew K., who went with the raspberry option with eggs and bacon.

“Absolutely delicious. Each bite was better than the next,” he said on Yelp. “They boast an incredible array of dishes without losing their identity of being true American comfort food.”

Another reviewer who has been coming for years praised the eatery as having “the best food around.”

“Never disappoints, everything’s phenomenal,” Elisa S., of Islip, wrote on Yelp. “Lemon poppy & pistachio pancakes and the cannoli stuffed French toast are a must try!”

Maureen’s Kitchen swept three categories in the Bethpage Best of Long Island contest: breakfast, brunch, and lunch.

“A huge thank you to @bestofli and to everyone that voted for us!” reads a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Thank you to our amazing staff and loyal customers for this incredible honor again this year.”

Maureen’s Kitchen is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.