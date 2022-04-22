This Popular Patchogue Hotspot Named Long Island's Best Sports Bar

Looking to grab a pint and catch the game? Look no further than this Long Island bar, according to voters.

The restaurant has the proud distinction of being voted this year's best sports bar on Best of Long Island.

Located at 554 NY-112 in Patchogue, Rudi’s Bar and Grill serves up classic sports bar fare, including burgers and quesadillas, along with “amazing, award-winning wings and the coldest beer in town,” according to its website.

For those with the late night munchies, the kitchen is open daily until 3 a.m.

“There's TVs literally everywhere so it's impossible to miss a game,” Kyle W., of Shirley, wrote on Yelp. “The prices are beyond reasonable and the service is great.”

“Great experience coming here last Sunday,” Kori A., of Bay Shore, wrote on Yelp. “Enjoyed my corn nuggets, wings and guava cider! Waitress was really kind!”

Rudi’s Bar and Grill is open daily until 4 a.m.

