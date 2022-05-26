'This Places Deserves 10 Stars!': Amityville Eatery Draws Rave Reviews

Customers are going crazy over a popular Long Island steakhouse that has become the talk of the town.

Nestled in the heart of Amityville in Suffolk County, Vittorino’s Italian Steakhouse offers “delectable cuisine with a charming ambiance that transcends ordinary fare.”

“Screw the (five stars … This place deserves 10 STARS!!!,” one customer from Baldwin gushed on Yelp about the Zagat-rated restaurant. “Out of control! I have NEVER eaten better Italian food in my life!”

Vittorinos' menu includes a variety of prime dry-aged steaks, with cooked and raw seafood options, multiple luxury pasta choices, and a selection of specialty salads.

Other specialties include lamb chops, pork chops, veal farm, duck confit, and a half boneless chicken.

“The food is excellent and the portions are grande,” a customer from Babylon touted. "You're going to need muscles to pick up the bowl the mussels come in. The ribeye steak for one is enough for two people to share if you're getting apps and a few sides.

“The corn love is so addicting it doesn't need an introduction, just a sponsor you can call after you're hooked,” he continued. ‘The soup special was a religious experience in the form of New England clam chowder.”

Customers can also enjoy a special Sunday brunch or utilize the restaurant’s off-premise catering menu if they have trouble getting a seat at the popular restaurant.

“Simply the best atmosphere, food, wait staff, everything was absolutely amazing, everything was perfect, I do not have one complaint,” a third user boasted. “A suggestion, if you want to get a seat, make a reservation.

“I tried visiting on a Saturday night and couldn't even get a seat at the bar, but we made reservations for Valentine’s Day and it was the best thing we could have done.”

One hometown resident said it succinctly, the once-hidden secret that is Vittorino’s Italian Steakhouse is now widely known.

“The only thing better than their food is their staff. The entire experience will delight you,” the customer said. “Their in-house aged steaks are always tender and cooked perfectly to temperature.

“They have an excellent wine list and make exquisite cocktails. The owners are amazing and ensure that everything is up to their standards,” he added. “I've tried everything on the menu at least once and there is not one thing that ever disappointed.”

