This Long Island Restaurant Has Best Beef Wellington, Foodies Say

Despite all its flaws, there’s no denying that social media is an invaluable tool for the intrepid foodie looking for the next best dish.

That includes Rosario John, who only had one thing on his mind in a recent post on the Long Island Restaurant Group Facebook page: Where to find the best Beef Wellington on Long Island.

And his fellow carnivores did not disappoint.

Believed to be named after Arthur Wellesly, 1st Duke of Wellington and two-time prime minister of the United Kingdom, Beef Wellington consists of a beef tenderloin that’s coated with layers of pâté and duxelles (a finely chopped mushroom mixture), and wrapped in a puff pastry, then baked.

Longtime fans of British chef Gordon Ramsay will recognize the difficult-to-make dish from his hit series Hell's Kitchen, where contestants' failed attempts at perfecting it often draw Ramsay's ire.

So, where can someone looking for something a little more refined get the best Beef Wellington on Long Island without breaking a sweat?

That would be Prime in Huntington, which was suggested a whopping 27 times on John's Facebook post.

Located at 117 North New York Avenue in Huntington, Prime first opened its doors in 2006 with a diverse menu of classic culinary favorites featuring modern twists, reads the restaurant's Yelp profile.

Diners can choose from an array of raw bar favorites, like blue point oysters, little neck clams, and lobster cocktail, along with Mizu Sushi, and steaks and chops like filet mignon and parmesan crusted veal chop.

The menu also includes a variety of surf and turf options, including spiced bass with pumpkin spiced squash puree, winter relish, turnip, and raisin vinaigrette.

For those with a sweet tooth, there are several dessert options, like New York style cheesecake, crème brulée, and espresso martini, all served up with a complimentary water view of Huntington Harbor.

Among the restaurant’s best dishes, according to online reviewers, is the Beef Wellington, which consists of filet mignon, mushroom duxelles, bordelaise, brie fondue, and a puff pastry.

“I’ve tried so many things on the menu, but nothing compares to that Beef Wellington,” Katerina G., of Queens, wrote on Yelp.

“My boyfriend and I could drink those mashed potatoes with a straw, that’s how good they are. You MUST try it if you haven’t," she continued.

“We kept eyeing the next table who ordered Beef Wellington, so we ordered the same,” Nuzhat B., of Texas, wrote on Yelp. “And I’m so glad that we did. It was delicious, and we both enjoyed it till the last bite!

Alex H., of Los Angeles, called the Beef Wellington ‘exquisite.’ “Flavorful. Perfectly cooked, filling and gourmet,” he wrote on Yelp.

Prime is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find out more on its website.

