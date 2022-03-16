This Islip Eatery Voted Long Island's Best Upscale Restaurant

For the second year in a row, residents have voted a Suffolk County eatery as the best upscale restaurant on Long Island, according to a new report.

Tellers An American Chophouse in Islip was voted the 2022 best upscale restaurant by Long Islanders, according to an announcement from Bethpage Best of Long Island.

Located at 605 Main St., it was also voted best upscale spot to dine in 2021.

According to the announcement, guests are "in for a truly incredible experience," with a menu of delicious selections that many will be dreaming about.

Some menu highlights include, of course, the steaks, the duck fat french fries, and a host of seafood selections.

"The food in the several times we've been there has always been cooked to perfection," said Eric M. in a Yelp review.

The restaurant also earns high marks for its cozy atmosphere and expert waitstaff.

Another highlight includes the bar which is known for its "incredible" cocktail concoctions.

Reservations are a must if you want a seat right away,

