This Holbrook Eatery Serves Up Best Gyro On Long Island

A popular Greek restaurant has been chosen as the place to get the best gyros on Long Island, according to a new report.

In Suffolk County, Hummus Mediterranean in Holbrook has been voted the “Best Gyro on Long Island” by the folks who frequent the restaurant most often.

Each year, the Bethpage Best of LI polls Long Islanders to lay down a roadmap “to the best, top-notch businesses and services throughout both Nassau and Suffolk counties.”

Organizers of the contest have been counting votes since it began, with the winners ultimately chosen by the "Long Islanders who rely on those businesses each and every day.”

They highlighted Hummus Mediterranean’s homemade hummus, fluffy pita bread, and the eatery’s special tzatziki sauce.

“Hummus Mediterranean has the best gyros on Long Island, hands down,” they wrote. “It may seem like an easy task to create the perfect gyro, but the takeout joint has worked hard to ensure that every ingredient that goes into the creation of the Greek sandwich is fresh and flavorful.”

Organizers said that patrons can pair their gyro with other Greek fares such as grape leaves, kalamata olives, couscous, chickpea salad, pickled red cabbage, or a side of the hummus.

“The Meditteranean dishes come out so good and fresh in sizable portions under the guidance of a chef and staff that seem to take pride in everything they make,” they said. "You can taste it in every bite. Everyone is so nice and the wait is short. Now feast on the gyro.”

The complete "Bethpage Best of LI" results can be found here.

