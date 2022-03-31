This Eatery With Multiple Locations Voted Long Island's Best Japanese Restaurant

For the second year in a row, a Japanese restaurant known for sushi has tied for the best on Long Island.

Kotobuki Restaurant, with locations in Suffolk County, in Hauppauge and Babylon, and in Nassau County, in Roslyn, tied with another Japanese restaurant to be named the best for 2022 by Bethpage Best Of Long Island.

The restaurant, which is known for its beautiful interior, is just as well known by locals for its sushi and noodles, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island.

Kotobuki is also known for its generous portions and reasonable prices.

Some favorites at Kotobuki include their whimsically-named sushi rolls such, as the Beach Monster, Caterpillar Remix, and Daisy Dukes, as well as their bright salads including seaweed, avocado and tuna, and many more.

For those who "don't" do sushi, there are plenty of other options on the menu including tender teriyaki skewers, fish and steak dishes, and plenty of stir-fry options.

Another plus that lands Kotobuki at the top of the heap is their bar where diners will find their favorite sake or if you're serious, martinis and other libations.

Kotobuki offers indoor, heated outdoor, and takeout options.

To order online, click here. For locations and a full menu click here.

To read the Best of Bethpage Long Island, click here.

