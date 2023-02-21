'Taken From Us Too Soon': Support Rises For Family Of Slain Father Of 4 From Huntington Station

Donations are pouring in for the family of a Long Island father of four who was stabbed to death in an attack that also left his wife hospitalized.

Emergency crews in Huntington Station were called Thursday, Feb. 16, with reports of an altercation outside a home near Oakwood Road, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

By the time officers arrived, they found 58-year-old Roque Cisneros and his wife suffering from multiple stab wounds outside their home.

Investigators said prior to the stabbings, Cisneros' wife had witnessed her husband in an altercation with their longtime friend, 53-year-old Candelario Cordova, of Huntington Station.

When she looked out her window, she saw that Cisneros was seated in the front passenger seat of an SUV and Cordova was trying to get him out of the vehicle, she told police.

Cordova eventually drove away with Cisneros inside the SUV and she followed in her own car, the woman told investigators. When they turned the corner onto Oakwood Road, Cordova allegedly stopped the SUV and retrieved a long knife from his trunk.

According to prosecutors, Cordova then opened the passenger side door and began stabbing Cisneros repeatedly. When the victim’s wife tried to intervene, Cordova allegedly began slashing and stabbing her.

The attack finally ended when several passing drivers stopped and subdued Cordova until Suffolk County Police arrived. Officers reportedly found the knife used in the attacks at the scene.

Cisneros suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck and body, and was pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said. His wife was taken to Huntington Hospital for treatment of her wounds.

Cordova was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge in Suffolk County Court on Friday, Feb. 17. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held at the Suffolk County jail.

Meanwhile, Cisneros leaves behind a wife and four children.

“He was taken from us too soon and we are all heartbroken,” his niece, Karina Trejos Cisneros, said on a GoFundMe campaign to help the family with funeral and medical expenses.

“His wife and children would appreciate any help as they are going through tough times to cover the funeral expenses, let alone coping with the loss of their father and husband,” she continued.

Cisneros’ neighbor, Frances Gorecki, remembered him in a Facebook post as “the nicest man” who “always had a smile on his face, helped anyone any time, and would give you the shirt off his back and the shoes off his feet.”

“I am heartbroken knowing that this family has suffered such a tragic loss in such a horrific way when he was so kind and compassionate,” Gorecki said.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 21, the GoFundMe had raised over $28,000 on a goal of $10,000. Those who wish to support the campaign can do so here.

