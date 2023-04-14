Spellbound: ‘Masked Singer’ Reveals Smithtown's Melissa Joan Hart As Lamp

90s kids and lovers of all things witchy had their childhood dreams come true when “The Masked Singer” revealed that the face behind the lamp was one of Long Island’s own.

Poll Did you guess The Lamp's identity correctly? Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Did you guess The Lamp's identity correctly? Yes 0%

No 0% Back to Vote

Melissa Joan Hart, star of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” was eliminated on Wednesday, April 12’s episode of “The Masked Singer” on Fox, a show in which celebrities perform songs in full-body costumes for a panel who must try and guess their identity.

Lifting the shade off of her Tiffany lamp-inspired outfit — which, she said, was a nod to the lamp that sits in Sabrina’s room — Hart’s reveal confirmed that three out of the four panelists were correct in their guesses.

“This is something I wanted to do for my kids, and for myself,” Hart said after her reveal.

She went on to say that she has never sung in front of an audience before so her appearance on the show meant she was “overcoming a fear.”

“I didn’t fall, I didn’t vomit,” she said, “I did it guys!”

Hailing from Smithtown, and graduating from Sayville High School, Hart spent her early career in commercials and Broadway productions before moving to her Nickelodeon show “Clarissa Explains It All.”

Most notably, Hart sparkled as the titular role in “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” in both the movie and the television show, which ran for seven seasons.

She also produced and starred in the show “Melissa & Joey” from 2010-2015.

Before leaving the show, Hart performed a snippet of Banarama’s “Venus.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.