'Simply The Best!' Suffolk County Coffee Shop Praised For 'Amazing' Menu

For anyone with a sweet tooth and a love of caffeine, a Long Island coffee shop may be the next spot to check out.

Coffee Booths, located in Selden, has been seeing a wave of praise from online reviewers, receiving a five-star rating from more than 200 reviews.

The shop was established in 2015 by a Long Island husband and wife, according to the business' biography on Yelp. It's located at 226 Middle Country Road.

Several Yelpers shouted out the coffee shop's menu offerings, many of which are candy and dessert-inspired, and the quality of ingredients used.

"Great coffee and very creative menu," one reviewer noted. "I love it! It's an every Saturday stop for me. I love the Kit Kat coffee and they use high-quality beans"

The Coffee Booths website also lists an Iced Nutella Latte, Iced Black and White Cookie Latte, and an Iced Rice Krispie Treat Latte.

"Simply the best! I used to be a Starbucks junkie until I stumbled across the Coffee booths via Yelp, of course," another Yelper added. "I am mega impressed. I went for the hot pumpkin latte and hot Pecan pie latte for my friend. Both were amazing."

In addition to its eclectic coffee menu, the business also offers a number of pastries and other breakfast foods.

"I love going to try out the new monthly flavors," another reviewer said. "It's a great little treat from regular coffee. Definitely try the breakfast biscuits as well."

For more information, visit the Coffee Booths website here.

