Rocky Point Restaurant Has Been Go-To Seafood Destination For Decades

A longtime restaurant has become a go-to for many Long Islanders thanks to its seafood specials.

Family-owned Sea Basin has been serving customers in Rocky Point since the 1980s, according to the owner.

The restaurant, located at 642 Route 25A, offers a variety of seafood specialties, such as broiled twin lobster tails, shrimp francese, and broiled shrimp scampi.

Online reviewers have praised the eatery's menu and service.

"Food was amazing as always! Service was too," Brad B., of Brooklyn, said in a Yelp review. "Hostess/manager, and waitress 'Amanda' was really great. Their mussels in butter/wine sauce Best I ever had... This restaurant always was, and still is my favorite in the area.. chef is on point, in a big way.

Other reviewers have specifically praised Sea Basin's specials menu.

"Specials menu is actually a specials menu," Jennifer F., of Wading River, said in a Yelp review. "Worth every penny. The food is tasty and amazing. Manager is always so welcoming. Has become one of our go to places."

Sea Basin also offers chicken and steak specialties, including chicken piccata and filet mignon.

Find the restaurant's menu here.

