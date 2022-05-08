Restaurant Praised For 'Excellent' Dishes Opens New Commack Location

A new Chinese restaurant on Long Island is getting positive responses from online reviewers who have cited its fresh dishes and good service.

MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen held its grand opening in Commack on Thursday, March 17.

The eatery is located at 6228 Jericho Turnpike in Commack. The owners also operate a location in Farmingdale.

The owners report that the restaurant uses smart tech and air-baking techniques, rather than frying.

Some dishes featured on the menu include dry-rub ribs, popcorn wontons, egg drop soup, and cold sesame noodles.

Online reviewers have shouted out some of the dishes the restaurant offers.

"My wife and I went to MOGU for the first time last night," Mike S. wrote in a Yelp review. "We were greeted warmly by the Manager, Joanna. She gave us menu suggestions and made us feel welcomed. The food was excellent! My King Egg Roll was BIG and full of steak.

"The Emperor Tso's Chicken had that newly prepared fresh taste that we always want in our food. It was the best we ever had anywhere. My wife and I look forward to our next visit to MOGU. We highly recommend this restaurant."

Other online reviewers have also praised the restaurant's mochi ice cream.

"Excellent dishes," Kevin C. said in a Yelp review. "We tried six dishes and they were all delicious, service is excellent as well. You can certainly taste the difference the air fryer makes. Try the ice cream as well."

