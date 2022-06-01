Port Jefferson Restaurant Draws Praise For Affordable Options

A Long Island eatery has received praise for its affordable menu options.

Tara's Inn is located at 1519 Main St. in Port Jefferson.

The longtime eatery's menu includes a grilled chicken sandwich, a burger sandwich, and a chicken sandwich, each for the price of $2, according to AllMenus.com.

Tara's Inn also serves seafood dishes, including a whole lobster, along with fried clam strips, fried shrimp, and fish and chips.

"Tara's is great! Cheap, good bar food and cold beer," Allister M., of Port Jefferson Station, said in a Yelp review. "Can't go wrong! I've always had a good time whenever I've been there."

Guests can also order burgers, steaks, and a wide selection of appetizers.

"Great prices and a laid back townbar vibe," Adam K., of Coram, said in a Yelp review."Cant beat the $2 burger and chips. A port jeff staple for decades!!"

