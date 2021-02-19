Popular Mexican Eatery To Open Fourth Long Island Location

A fast-casual Mexican restaurant is planning to open a fourth Long Island location.

The Guac Shop, which will be launching the new eatery in Wantagh, serves tacos, burritos, bowls, salads, and quesadillas with interesting toppings like mango salsa and pineapple chili sauce. Among the proteins on the menu are chicken, shrimp, barbacoa (braised, shredded beef), carnitas (slow-roast pork), and turkey.

Guac Shop opened in 2018 in Garden City. It also locations in Jericho and Seaford.

The Guac Shop recently signed a long-term lease for its latest locale at 1161 Wantagh Avenue in Wantagh, where the restaurant will occupy 3,000 square feet of the Willow Wood Shoppes shopping center.

One of Guac Shop’s main goals is to provide tasty food that is also healthy. The menu can be tailored to fit just about any diet, owners said, including Paleo, Keto, and vegetarian.

Diners said they appreciate Guac Shop’s large portions and healthy flavors. On Yelp, people raved about the shrimp.

Yelp critic Faith K. of New York City said the guacamole at Guac Shop is always on-point.

“I love their Quesadillas but my clear favorite order is the Surf and Turf bowl. The shrimp and steak both compliment each other so well with the Mango Salsa on top. All the workers are always nice and polite and they definitely are heavy-handed with the protein portions. The guacamole is always on point and tasty every time you get it. Guac Shop is definitely the best Mexican place in the area!”

Guac Shop Mexican Grill, 160th 7th St. in Garden City, is open 7 days a week from around 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Contact Guac Shop at (516) 274-3380 or guacshopmexicangrill.com. There are also Guac Shop locations in Jericho and Seafood.

