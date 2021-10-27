Popular Long Island Pizzeria Serves Up 'Authentic Neapolitan' Pies

A popular Long Island pizzeria may be the next eatery to check out for those looking to try some authentic Italian cuisine.

Saverio's Authentic Pizza Napoletana, located in Massapequa, has seen praise from online reviewers thanks to its Neapolitan pies.

The restaurant owner and pizzaiolo, Saverio, said all of its pizzas are made based on the Neapolitan tradition.

The restaurant also advertises its use of high-quality ingredients, including tomatoes imported from Naples, and homemade mozzarella.

Saverio's has received rave reviews online, garnering five stars from more than 470 reviews on Yelp as of Monday, Oct. 25.

Some menu highlights include the Margherita D.O.P. and the Saporita pizza, which is made with fried eggplant, pesto, and pecorino romano.

"Simple. Classic. Great pizza. We ate inside and received fast service and enjoyed an authentic Neapolitan pizza fresh out of the oven," Jennifer M., of New York, said in a Yelp review. "Pizzas were reasonably priced for what you get. Although my Italian husband could have eaten the whole pie himself, we considered this a snack by splitting. All in all, very good and would return."

The restaurant is located at 929 North Broadway in Massapequa.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.