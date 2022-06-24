Contact Us
Popular Long Island Eatery Opens First Suffolk County Location

Nicole Valinote
The Dirty Taco + Tequila located in Wantagh
The owners of a popular group of restaurants have opened their fourth Long Island location, and first in Suffolk County.

Dirty Taco + Tequila began serving customers at their new location in Patchogue in March.

The restaurant is located at 32 West Main St.

The owners also operate locations in Rockville Centre, Woodbury, and Wantagh.

The new location has already begun seeing positive reviews from customers.

"I've been to all 4 locations," Vanessa C., of a Plainview, said in a Yelp review. "All are consistent with food and drink quality. I love the Mexican-Asian fusion. Nothing quite like it in Long Island. But no matter the location, it's always a good time. I do have to say though, service at Patchogue is superb."

Learn more about the new restaurant here.

