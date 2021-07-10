Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police Come To Rescue Of Distressed Duck Stuck In Sewer On Long Island

Zak Failla
Nassau County Police officers helped rescue some ducklings that got trapped in an area sewer.
Nassau County Police officers helped rescue some ducklings that got trapped in an area sewer. Video Credit: Nassau County Police
Nassau County Police came to the aid of a duck trapped in a sewer. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Quick-thinking police officers came to the aid of a distressed mother duck when her family was trapped in a sewer drain.

On Tuesday, July 6, Nassau County Fourth Precinct officers gave an assist to an Atlantic Beach Village employee to help rescue a brood of ducklings that accidentally were trapped in a drain at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Jefferson Boulevard.

In a video taken at the scene, the ducklings’ mother can be seen and heard quacking in distress while the officers and worker removed the drain cover and rescue the ducklings.

Once reunited, the ducklings joined their mother and made their way off into the sunset to mark a happy ending for the family. 

