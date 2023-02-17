NY LOTTO Prize-Winning Ticket Sold At King Kullen In Center Moriches

A second-prize winning New York LOTTO ticket was sold at a Long Island grocery store.

The ticket for the Wednesday, Feb. 15, drawing - worth $14,098 - was sold in Center Moriches at the King Kullen store on Main Street, New York Lottery announced.

Wednesday’s winning numbers are 2-22-24-27-29-32 and Bonus Number 50. The winning ticket matched five numbers plus the bonus number.

New York LOTTO drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

