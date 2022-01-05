New Suffolk County Restaurant Serves Up Dry-Aged Steaks, Fresh Seafood

A new restaurant is offering Long Islanders dry-aged steak and a variety of seafood dishes.

King's Chophouse opened in Suffolk County in July at 52 East Main St. in Bay Shore.

King's Chophouse offers brunch and dinner menus. The brunch menu includes churro waffle-French toast, burrata toast, yogurt parfait, along with steak and eggs.

Some dishes offered on the dinner menu include filet mignon and dry-aged cuts of steak, along with a variety of seafood options, including scallops, market fish, and clams.

"Our party split an enormous bone-in NY Strip that was amazing, we also had the Salmon which melts in your mouth," Stephen H., of Suffolk County, said in a Yelp review. "The creamed spinach, burnt broccoli, and whipped potatoes were spot on. I enjoyed the Kings Old Fashioned with my meal, the bartender nailed it."

The restaurant is open Tuesdays through Sundays.

Learn more about the hours and menu here.

