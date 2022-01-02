New Suffolk County Restaurant Draws Praise For Menu, Atmosphere, Service

A new Long Island restaurant is seeing a positive response from members of the community for its menu and service.

Bijou Restaurant hosted its grand opening in Suffolk County on Friday, Dec. 3.

The restaurant is located at 400 Broadhollow Road in Melville.

The menu features a wide selection of dishes, including sushi appetizers, dim sum bowls, shrimp and scallops, and Australian Wagyu filet mignon.

The dessert menu includes a chocolate truffle tart, mochi ice cream dumplings, seasonal sorbet and more.

Online reviewers have praised the restaurant's service and atmosphere.

"Grand opening @bijou. Nice atmosphere, great service," Marie B., of Massapequa Park, wrote in a Yelp review. "Very attentive. Servers and hosts were working the space making sure everyone were being attended to. The selection of appetizers and entrées were plenty.

"The Asian and French flair selection were different, yet appropriate, and delicious. Take a look at my pics to get an idea of the great preparation. Taste were as good as they look!"

