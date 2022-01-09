New Suffolk County Bakery Sets Itself Apart With Homemade Pastries, Empanadas

A new Long Island bakery is setting itself apart with its empanadas and handmade pastries.

Catalina's Bake Shop is located at 1155 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington.

The bakery offers guests a variety of desserts and pastries, including cookies, cupcakes, cakes, along with danishes, cinnamon rolls, fruit tarts, and more.

Some desserts offered on the menu include vanilla with chocolate buttercream cupcakes, rainbow sprinkle cookies, and "Funfetti Fiesta Cake."

In addition to the sweet options, the bakery also offers empanadas, including chicken, beef, and veggie options.

Online reviewers have praised the bakery's menu offerings, shouting out the empanadas in particular.

"The thing that sets this bakery apart from others is the empanadas they offer (along with all their handmade pastries or course)," Domenyka S., of Carle Place, said in a Yelp review. "They have chicken/beef empanadas that are to die for!!"

"I have to say that they were the best empanadas I've ever had," Allison F., of Huntington, said in a Yelp review. "They are not even comparable to any other empanadas I've ever tried. I'm not an expert on this subject but I know awesomeness from mediocrity and these were awesome. Yes empanadas from a bakery get an A+++. The outside was light and flaky and the filling was very flavorful and juicy."

The bakery is open Tuesdays through Sundays.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.