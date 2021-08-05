New Restaurant At Long Island Hotel Offers Seafood Dishes, Live DJs

A new restaurant that recently opened in a Long Island hotel is offering guests a variety of seafood dishes and weekly live entertainment.

Juniper at the Vanderbilt opened this past spring. The restaurant is located at 990 Corporate Dr. in Westbury.

The menu includes a raw bar, which features oysters, a classic shrimp cocktail, king crab and a seafood platter. The dinner menu also includes entrees such as grilled eggplant and Spanish seabass.

For those with a sweet tooth, the restaurant offers desserts, such as Tahitian vanilla cheesecake, exotic fruit salad and vanilla ice cream sundaes.

Juniper advertises live DJ Thursdays on its website, with shows beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Dinner is offered between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. The restaurant is also open for brunch on weekends from noon to 3 p.m. Learn more about the new restaurant here.

