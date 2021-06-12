New Pizza, Pasta Restaurant On Long Island Quickly Becoming A Favorite

A new location on Long Island of a favorite pizza and pasta restaurant is quickly becoming a hot spot for foodies and Yelpers alike.

The new Mario's Pizzeria of Levittown, which opened earlier this year, is already pulling in the five-star reviews on Yelp.

"Let's begin with the fact that I don't like pizza in general," said one Yelper. "I've visited this place just out of curiosity but wow!!!! The place is absolutely beautiful, super clean and everyone has a nice attitude, the pizza... amazing, so fresh and delicious... Now, I do love pizza! Mario's pizza."

The chain, which has been around since 1969 and has several locations in Nassau County, has long been known for its pasta and pizzas.

Some favorites include the rigatoni ala vodka pizza and the Grandma's pizza with a super thick crust, and the more unusual such as the cauliflower pizza.

A penne ala vodka pizza. Mario's/Facebook

"This place isn't your ordinary pizza spot, the food is FRESH, the place is CLEAN, and the customer service is PHENOMENAL," said a five-star Yelper. Cauliflower pizza is terrific!"

Another reviewer pointed to the manicotti and the panini's as their favorites: "From Panini to Pizza and meatballs to Manicotti this place hits the spot. Take out 2 to 3 times a week and never a disappointment."

But pizza isn't the only thing on the menu. The menu features a long list of pasta dishes including just about every kind of sauce and pasta from your regular chicken parm to shrimp allaglio.

A grandma's pizza. Yelp

Hero lovers will also find sandwiches and calzones and rolls, as well as all kinds of salad.

Prices are moderate, service is fast and the restaurant is very clean. There are plenty of inside seats.

The restaurant is located at 3489 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown.

