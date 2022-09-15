New Nesconset Eatery Draws High Marks For Breakfast Classics With A Twist

A new Long Island eatery is making a name for itself by serving up classic breakfast dishes with a twist.

Nappi's Nook first began serving customers in Nesconset on Monday, June 6, owner Steve Nappi said.

He co-owns the restaurant, located at 204 Smithtown Boulevard Unit 8, with his wife, Denise Nappi, along with his brother and his sister-in-law, Jason Nappi and Jeanne Nappi.

Nappi said he has worked in the restaurant business for 30 years, and he and his brother jumped on the opportunity to open a new restaurant in the neighborhood where they grew up.

Some dishes featured on the menu include a corned beef hash benedict, loaded tater tots topped with eggs and smoked cheddar, and apple pie pancakes.

“Everything has a little twist to it,” Nappi said.

The short rib benedict is one of the most popular dishes on the menu, he added.

Some online reviewers have already shouted out some of the unique menu options.

"I went with my two kids, and they got the waffles & beignets," Herb D., of Smithtown, said in a Yelp review. "I got the poor man's steak & eggs, which was very interesting. Two eggs, a beef patty with cheese & bacon, and the real unique part was the hash brown potatoes topped with shrimp. Everything was presented beautifully and tasted very very good."

In addition to breakfast favorites, the restaurant also offers a variety of cocktails and mocktails, such as mimosas and Bloody Marys.

Other online reviewers have also praised the restaurant's service.

"My new favorite place for Breakfast!" Violeta M., of Coram, said in a Yelp review. "I love the diversity on their menu, food is amazing and the service is outstanding! I wish there were more places like this."

Nappi said he and his family have loved the response from the community.

“They welcomed us with open arms, as we did them," he said. "We love their responses. We love their comments and their input. It’s very heart-warming to open up every day and deal with the community, and we love it. We’re so happy to be here.”

