New Long Island Tex-Mex Restaurant Off To Strong Start

A new Tex-Mex restaurant has opened on Long Island.

Ole's Fajitas began serving customers in Nassau County in November, with plans to hold a grand opening at a later date.

The restaurant is located at 3357 Merrick Road in Wantagh.

The business has already seen a significant response from the community, posting on Saturday, Dec. 18, that the day prior it sold out by 7 p.m.

The menu includes fajitas, quesadillas, burritos, along with dessert options such as tres leches cake and churro bites. Find the full menu on the restaurant's website.

Online reviewers have praised the eatery's menu offerings.

"Highly recommend this place for a quick dinner! We got the chicken enchilada soup, nachos, steak burrito and a chicken crunch wrap," Kris L., of New York, New York, wrote in a Yelp review. "Everything was delicious! The steak burrito was especially good. The steak was extremely tender and yummy! We will be coming back here!!"

