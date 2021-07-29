New Long Island Restaurant Is Seeing Business Pick Up

A new restaurant that opened on Long Island this past spring is seeing business pick up throughout the summer, according to the manager.

Tiki Poke opened its doors in May. The restaurant is located at 1040 South Broadway #12 in Hicksville.

The restaurant’s manager, Casey Li, said one of the most popular dishes is the signature “Hawaiian Bowl,” which includes spicy tuna, salmon, cucumber and edamame. She said customers also enjoy the "create your own bowl" option.

Li said the new restaurant has been seeing many more customers come through its doors since it first opened.

“People love the food here,” she said. Li added that the bubble teas are also popular among customers.

The restaurant's online menu lists a variety of tea flavors, including mango, honeydew and cappuccino.

"Tiki Poke has become my go-to place for bubble tea in Long Island! I've tried their classic milk tea and fruit slushies and they're all so good," Sharon H., of New York, New York, wrote on Yelp. "The tapioca is always fresh and soft."

Customers can also place orders online here.

Tiki Poke is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Learn more on the restaurant's website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.