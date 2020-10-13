Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Crash On Busy Suffolk County Roadway
Lifestyle

New Long Island Restaurant Features Vietnamese Fare

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
The storefront of Pho 34 in Levittown Photo Credit: Pho 34 on Facebook
A photo of a bowl of pho from Pho 34, topped with bean sprouts Photo Credit: Yelp reviewer

A new Vietnamese restaurant on Long Island that boasts traditional fare such as Bahn mi sandwiches and an ample selection of pho, has amassed promising Yelp reviews

Pho 34 opened its doors at 3948 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown to customers on Sunday, Sept. 19

Since, it has accrued 14 reviews, the majority of which award the restaurant five stars. 

Among the restaurant's options for pho (fragrant herbed soup with rice noodles that is a staple of Vietnamese cooking), include steak, meatballs or brisket for $12.95. 

Appetizers at Pho 34 include fresh summer rolls, which cost $6.95, consisting of pork (go cuon) or chicken(ga nuong), or beef (bo nuong) with sliced shrimp, lettuce, vermicelli noodles and basil wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce on the side. 

Also on the menu are chicken wings, spicy or mild, fried in Vietnamese fish sauce (canh ga chien mam) for $7.95. 

Reviewers on Yelp also praised the restaurant's banh mi, a traditional Vietnamese sandwich with pork sausage, coriander, cucumber, pickled carrots and pickled daikon that is dressed with French sauces. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.