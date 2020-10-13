New Long Island Restaurant Features Vietnamese Fare

A new Vietnamese restaurant on Long Island that boasts traditional fare such as Bahn mi sandwiches and an ample selection of pho, has amassed promising Yelp reviews.

Pho 34 opened its doors at 3948 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown to customers on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Since, it has accrued 14 reviews, the majority of which award the restaurant five stars.

Among the restaurant's options for pho (fragrant herbed soup with rice noodles that is a staple of Vietnamese cooking), include steak, meatballs or brisket for $12.95.

Appetizers at Pho 34 include fresh summer rolls, which cost $6.95, consisting of pork (go cuon) or chicken(ga nuong), or beef (bo nuong) with sliced shrimp, lettuce, vermicelli noodles and basil wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce on the side.

Also on the menu are chicken wings, spicy or mild, fried in Vietnamese fish sauce (canh ga chien mam) for $7.95.

Reviewers on Yelp also praised the restaurant's banh mi, a traditional Vietnamese sandwich with pork sausage, coriander, cucumber, pickled carrots and pickled daikon that is dressed with French sauces.

