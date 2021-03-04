New Long Island Indian Eatery Quickly Grows Following

A new Long Island Indian restaurant is representing the whole subcontinent on one menu.

The owner of the Royale Restaurant and Bar in Carle Place said that he’s not normally a fan of the term “Indian cuisine” because it is too vague.

It “would be like saying to a sommelier 'North American wine,' " said Amrinder S in a statement. "Like Napa, Sonoma, Columbia, and Anderson Valley, for example, there are many areas within India that have its own unique cooking methods, spices, and local ingredients."

But in the case of The Royale, an exception can be made. The restaurant really does seek to serve dishes from all corners of the country - as well as a few classic American foods.

The Royale, which opened in fall 2020, serves paneer with a Northern flavor and Goa from the West. From Eastern India, The Royale serves sweets, and from Southern India, there are varied curries.

The restaurant also has a sports bar across from an exposed-stone wall and several large-screen TVs. The dining area is uncluttered and was laid out with social distancing in mind.

Guests said they have been impressed by the variety on The Royale's menu and the intense, but balanced flavors of the dishes they were served.

Yelp foodie Dave C. of Carle Place said he was a fan of the ambiance, too.

“We love Indian food and wanted to try this place out since it very close to us,” Dave C. said. “Interior decor was recently decorated and there is a full bar with TVs for sports. Dining area is next to it. Food was delicious. Portions were just right. Prices are very reasonable.”

At The Royale, menu standouts include Harabhra kabab, Paneer 65, Fish Amritsari, Tandoor coriander pesto chicken tikka, Butter chicken, Kashmiri lamb Rogan Josh, and Malai wala kofta.

The restaurant also serves a variety of tandoori oven dishes, stuffed or flavored naans, and a couple of American items including classic hamburgers, fried chicken strips, and breakfast sandwiches.

Yelp foodie Archana I. of Manhattan said they were relieved to see COVID-19 protocols being observed at The Royale.

“This place is great,” Archana I. said. “The ambiance was great and seating area is socially distanced. Definitely recommend! We enjoyed Paneer nawabi and Patiala chicken curry.”

The Royale Restaurant and Bar, 369 Old Country Road, Carle Place, is open seven days a week 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (9:30 p.m. on Sundays). Contact the restaurant at (516) 543-9279 or theroyaleusa.com.

