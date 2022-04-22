New Huntington Pizzeria Offers Italian & NY-Style Pies Made With A Twist

The owners of a new Long Island eatery are fulfilling lifelong dreams by opening up a pizzeria that offers a variety of traditional Italian and New York-style pies made with a twist.

The Dough & Co. Pizza, located at 318 Main St. in Huntington, first opened on Tuesday, Feb. 1, according to Daniel Rocca, who co-owns the business with Teddy Fortunato.

Rocca, age 23, said he has been making pizza since he was 5 years old, and he has always dreamed of opening his own pizzeria.

He said he and Fortunato, who is also 23, felt the timing was perfect for them to open the business.

"It’s been a lifelong mission I’d say," Rocca said. "When the opportunity came about, it just felt like the right time. The experience was there. It was perfect timing.”

Rocca said the eatery offers Pizza A Metro, an Italian style of pizza, but made with a twist. They've worked to make the pizza thinner, crunchier, and lighter than how it is traditionally made.

He said the restaurant also offers New York-style pies, but added that it's "not your average New York-style pizza."

Rocca said the pizzas are lighter than your typical New York fare, and he has worked to use top-quality ingredients.

Some of the most popular pizzas on the menu are the jalapeño and pepperoni pizzas, made with Mike's Hot Honey drizzle, and pies made with mushrooms, carmelized onions and ricotta.

Two weeks ago, they also began offering a variety of wings, including spicy alla vodka wings, Buffalo and gorgonzola wings, and herb-roasted wings with rosemary and a side of garlic aioli.

Rocca said he's grateful members of the community have been so supportive of the restaurant.

“We’re here to stay," he added. "We’re excited to be here, and we’re just going to keep improving the product.”

