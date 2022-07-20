New Bellport Eatery Serves Up Tasty Array Of Family Recipes

If you need a little soul soothing then a new restaurant on Long Island can take care of that with not only food but some soulful tunes as well.

Waffles & Soul in Bellport has only been opened a short while but it is quickly becoming a favorite with foodies and online reviewers for their food, but also for the good vibes and tunes that help make a hectic day a little more relaxed.

"I wanted a restaurant with positive energy with soul music from the 60s and 70s so customers could enjoy their food and feel good," said owner Ralph Mann.

And soul, not soul food is what Waffles & Soul is all about. Instead of soul food, you'll find plenty of fried chicken with a variety of funky waffles and homemade syrup to top it off.

So far, Long Islanders seem to like what they hear and eat, Mann said.

"I'm blessed," he added.

One Yelper put it this way: "Everything was delicious!! I had The Classic and the fried chicken was so moist, the collard greens were delicious and the potato salad was just like how my mother made it!! I highly recommend Waffles and Soul!, said Jacqueline V.

The menu features a variety of fun and tasty waffles including buttermilk, red velvet, or mac and cheese. Add what sides you want, such as fried chicken or fried fish, and then add your sides.

Favorites seem to be the red velvet waffle with fried chicken and the Soul Tower, a waffle made from cheese mac and finished off with a hand-breaded chicken breast. Topped with sweet candied yams, and served with house syrup.

But the yummy add-ons don't stop with chicken they have lobster and shrimp, salmon and shrimp salad and sandwiches, and plenty of sides that range from collard greens to Mom's potato salads to fresh veggies.

To really find out what Waffles & Soul is all about is to make a visit and drink in the good vibes and food.

Prices are moderate to high if ordering lobster. Family gatherings are encouraged. Kids are welcome.

The restaurant is located at 461 Station Road in Bellport.

For info, to go, call 631-803-2658.

