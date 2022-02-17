New Bagel Shop In Suffolk Off To Strong Start

If you're ready for a bagel, why not try something different by checking out a new Long Island shop that offers some fun options.

Bean's Bagels in Suffolk County which opened last month on Lake Avenue in Saint James, offers a full menu of the favorites, plus a whole lineup of whimsical selections such as the rainbow bagel with birthday cake cream cheese, and the French toast bagel that is stuffed with banana bread and topped with their banana chocolate chip cream cheese.

But bagels aren't the only thing you will find. The shop offers all kinds of muffins, sandwiches, burgers, and salads as well as pancakes, French toast, and several other selections.

Online reviews have been top-notch in the short time the shop has been open with many five-star reviews.

Some of the favorites mentioned by foodies and reviewers include the Dorito bagel with veggie cream cheese, the bagel with lox and capers, the bacon scallion cheddar bagel, and of course, the already mentioned rainbow bagel with birthday cake cream cheese.

The shop is the creation of Michael “Beans,” Budani a Long Island chef and, Johnson & Wales culinary school graduate, who said he got his passion for food early cooking with his Nana.

So if you have a hankering for bagels, check out Beans and try something new.

The shop is located at 410 Lake Ave., St. James.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.