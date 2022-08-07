Many Pick This Popular Patchogue Pizza Place As Long Island's Best

A popular restaurant known for its crispy Detroit-style pies has been chosen by a number of online reviewers as the best pizzeria on Long Island.

Donatina Neapolitan Pizza Cafe is located at 18 West Ave. in Patchogue.

The eatery offers a wide variety of Neapolitan and Detroit-style pizzas, made with toppings such as lamb gyro, pulled pork, buffalo chicken, and more.

"This is my favorite pizza around! The Detroit style is airy and crispy," Sejal K. wrote in a Yelp review. "There have been a few times where it's been over cooked/burnt though. The Neapolitan is consistently great. Airy crust, soft center, really fresh tasting. Add the breaded eggplant as a topping to any of the pizzas, it's so good."

Online reviewers have also praised Donatina's service and the wide selection of dishes the eatery offers in addition to pizza.

"They have a large selection of pizza, Stromboli's, calzones, salads and more. You can have waitress service if you like," Erick S. said in a review. "Great selection of beer and wine. Try the truffle pizza... or the truffle rice balls!!! This is the first place we tried Detroit pizza. Not only is the Detroit pizza great the story of why it's called Detroit pizza is even better!!!"

The restaurant was also listed among the 11 best pizza places in the state in a report by ILoveNewYork.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.