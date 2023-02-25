Lucky Stony Brook Woman Wins '$1K A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A lucky woman’s bank account is looking much heftier after she claimed the top prize on the New York Lottery’s “Win $1,000 a Week For Life” scratch-off game.

Long Island resident Catherine Laudonio, of Stony Brook, purchased the lucky $2 ticket at a 7-Eleven in Ronkonkoma, located at 383 Smithtown Road, New York Lottery said.

The $2 ticket guarantees a minimum payout of $1 million. Laudonio chose to take the single lump sum prize instead, which totaled $459,338 after required withholdings.

Lottery officials said there were still four top prizes remaining on the “Win $1,000 a Week For Life” ticket.

Players can check the status of any New York Lottery scratch-off game on the organization's website.

Scratch-off games generated $4,517,682,111 in total sales during fiscal year 2012 to 2022, according to lottery officials. School districts in Suffolk County received $270,015,864 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during that same period.

