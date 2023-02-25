Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 30-Year-Old Dies In Drunk Driving Crash Involving Garbage Truck In Brentwood, Police Say
Lifestyle

Lucky Stony Brook Woman Wins '$1K A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Catherine Laudonio, of Stony Brook claimed the top prize on the New York Lottery’s “Win $1,000 a Week For Life” scratch-off game.
Catherine Laudonio, of Stony Brook claimed the top prize on the New York Lottery’s “Win $1,000 a Week For Life” scratch-off game. Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A lucky woman’s bank account is looking much heftier after she claimed the top prize on the New York Lottery’s “Win $1,000 a Week For Life” scratch-off game.

Long Island resident Catherine Laudonio, of Stony Brook, purchased the lucky $2 ticket at a 7-Eleven in Ronkonkoma, located at 383 Smithtown Road, New York Lottery said.

The $2 ticket guarantees a minimum payout of $1 million. Laudonio chose to take the single lump sum prize instead, which totaled $459,338 after required withholdings.

Lottery officials said there were still four top prizes remaining on the “Win $1,000 a Week For Life” ticket.

Players can check the status of any New York Lottery scratch-off game on the organization's website.

Scratch-off games generated $4,517,682,111 in total sales during fiscal year 2012 to 2022, according to lottery officials. School districts in Suffolk County received $270,015,864 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during that same period. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.