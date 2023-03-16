Lucky Brentwood Woman Wins $1,000,000 Scratch-Off Prize

A lucky Long Island woman has joined the millionaire’s club after hitting it big on a scratch-off ticket.

Stephanie Fitzgerald, of Brentwood, claimed the top prize on the $1,000,000 Bonus Word Cashword scratcher, the New York Lottery announced.

Fitzgerald received a single, lump sum payment totaling $651,000 after required withholdings.

She bought the lucky ticket at Shoprite of Bay Shore, located in Bay Shore on Sunrise Highway, lottery officials said.

As of Tuesday, March 14, there were four top prizes remaining on the $1,000,000 Bonus Word Cashword ticket. Players can check the status of their ticket on the New York Lottery website.

New York’s scratch-off games generated $4,517,682,111 in total sales during fiscal year 2021-2022, according to lottery officials. Of that, $270,015,864 in Lottery Aid to Education funds went to school districts in Suffolk County.

