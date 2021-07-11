Long Island Restaurant Noted For Fresh, Healthy Ingredients

A Long Island ramen and poke bowl restaurant is enjoying positive feedback for its healthy ingredients and vegan options.

Sherry Blossom is in Long Beach at 78 West Park Ave.

The owners said on the restaurant's website that their goal is "to use the most healthy products to create the highest quality takeout food imaginable at an affordable price."

In addition to ramen and poke bowls, the menu also includes sushi burritos and bubble tea.

The business has received a five-star rating on Yelp from more than 170 reviews. Some Yelpers have mentioned they appreciate Sherry Blossom's use of "fresh ingredients."

"This is hands down the best poke bowl in the area," Natalie R., of Long Beach, wrote in her review. "The ingredients are always super fresh, the staff is extremely knowledgeable about food allergies, and everyone that works there is just so friendly. We love going to Sherry's and recommend it to everyone in the area."

A number of reviewers also mention that they enjoyed the restaurant's vegan options. The online menu lists a "build your own poke bowls" option, which includes vegan ingredients. There is also an option for vegan broth on its ramen menu.

"Truly the best vegan ramen on Long Island," Gail T., of Island Park, said. "What a little Gem. Service was great, food amazing. You must go!"

The restaurant is open Monday through Sunday for both takeout and sit-down dining.

