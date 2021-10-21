Contact Us
Long Island Restaurant Features Champion Chef From Popular Food Network Show

Nicole Valinote
A burger served at 317 Main Street
A burger served at 317 Main Street

Fans of the reality TV cooking competition "Chopped" may want to check out a popular Long Island restaurant.

The eatery, 317 Main Street, is owned by "Chopped" champion, Chef Eric LeVine. 

The restaurant, named after its address at 317 Main St. in Farmingdale, is a gastropub and American Grill. 

The menu features a variety of burgers, including a "Crispy Chicken" burger and "Cuban Style" burger, along with a "burger of the week," a new weekly creation by LeVine and his team.

Other menu offerings include garlic shrimp tacos, pan-seared salmon, filet mignon and more. Check out the full menu here.

The restaurant also offers a variety of craft cocktails, including the PB&J Old Fashion, which is made with peanut butter whisky.

Online reviewers have praised the service, noting that LeVine often comes to check in on customers to see if they've enjoyed the meal. 

"This is hands down one of our FAVORITE restaurants on Long Island," Olivia C., of New York, said in a Yelp review. "You can really feel the love in all of the food and surroundings. Chef Eric is one of the nicest people you'll ever meet and you can tell he really cares about his food and his staff. From start to finish, everything was amazing!"

The restaurant is open Tuesdays through Sundays.

