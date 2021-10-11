Long Island Old-Time Burger Spot Hailed As Among East Coast's Best By Diners From Near, Far

For years, it's been common knowledge for Long Islanders that if you want an inexpensive, but delicious burger the place to go is the All American Hamburger Drive-In.

Opened in 1963 in Massapequa, the eatery -- which is currently only serving burgers to go -- offers its signature double burger for $3.65.

Using all the original recipes from years ago, the restaurant also whips out fries and dogs and thick milkshakes, as well as a few other items.

But the burgers are the star of the show and many people have been known to drive for miles, even from Manhattan to get their fill of an All American burger.

The secret behind their success seems to be the fresh all-beef patties delivered fresh each from a butcher. The same goes for the fries which are peeled, sliced, and fried to order.

All you have to add is a thick Old School milkshake in vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry and you are ready for a treat.

The burgers are so popular that no matter what time of day you drive by there is a line around the building with people waiting on line for the chance to chow down on a hot, fresh, sizzling burger.

Yelpers love the restaurant too, with plenty of five-star reviews.

"There is no question about it that this is probably the best hamburger joint on the East Coast. If you like hamburgers or cheeseburgers there is no doubt about it this is the only place to go," commented one from out of state.

So put on your most comfortable wait-in-line shoes and head for the All American Hamburger Drive-In.

Just remember you will need to eat it in your car or head for home. Hopefully, the outside tables and curb service will reopen soon.

All American Hamburger Drive-In is located at 4286 Merrick Road in Massapequa.

