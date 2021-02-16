Long Island New Orleans-Style Eatery Gets In Full Mardi Gras Mode

Happy Fat Tuesday, ya’ll, from Mara’s Southern Kitchen where the Mardi Gras celebration is in full swing.

Located in the Mutton Town Plaza, Mara’s in Syosset is serving up a New Orleans feast to celebrate the last day of Carnival, aka Fat Tuesday, aka Mardi Gras, aka today, Tuesday, Feb. 16.

On the celebratory menu are hush puppies, gator legs, Gulf oysters, catfish, crawfish etouffee, po’boys, red beans and rice, and more. Mara’s is also serving up the Bourbon Street classic cocktail, the Hurricane - red juice blended with many liquors into an icy, sweet, power-packed punch.

Even though it’s Mardi Gras right now, Mara’s still has availability for reservations and pick up - though, the restaurant’s booked from 3:30 to around 7:45 p.m., according to the restaurant website.

Mara’s in Syosset, Long Island, was opened in May 2011, by Chef/owner Mara Levi.

Levi’s flavors and recipes have been developing long before this, though. Levi's first restaurant was called Mara’s Homemade and it was located on Indian Row. Levi got her start at Java N Jazz in Union Square, a neighborhood hangout that served made-from-scratch foods by Levi.

Mara’s may be the place to go on Long Island for an authentic Mardi Gras feast, but it has also won high praise from local foodies the other 364 days per year.

Yelp critic Scott L. of Mineola said he was excited to see Mara’s now also has a to-go case.

“If you haven't eaten here you owe it to yourself to stop by and give it a try. The problem is you will want to order half of the menu,” Scott L. said. “From the smoked meat to the Redfish (my favorite), from the Po' boys to the fried chicken you just can't go wrong. And when I went in the other day they now have a to-go case and I bought what I think is the best jar of pickles I have ever had. Going back next week for the ribs and some of their spices.”

Among the menu standout items at Mara’s are Bananas Foster, Crawfish pot pie, BBQ black peppered shrimp, grilled oysters, crawfish etouffee, bluegrass pie, and Arkansas-style smoked BBQ that employs hickory and mesquite woods to create an original, satisfying flavor.

Yelp critic Shelley S. of Manhasset was pleased by the restaurant’s tastiness and variety.

“Loved the food the service wonderful the owner lovely,” Shelley S. said. “We tried gator bites, pulled pork, bbq chicken fried oyster and shrimp Delicious spicy corn bread., Brussels sprouts , collards, onion rings and fries. Good Sangria we will be back!”

Mara’s Southern Kitchen, 2336 W. Jericho Turnpike, Syosset, is open daily, from noon to 8 p.m. The restaurant takes reservations online, marasouthernkitchen.com, and by phone (516) 554-5510.

